Director Mahesh Manjrekar receives Rs 35-crore extortion call, accused arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Bollywood director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has received an extortion call from a person, claiming to be a member from the underworld don Abu Salem gang, said Mumbai Police.

However, the anti-extortion cell has arrested the accused who was trying to extort Rs 35 crore through the threat call.

The national award-winning filmmaker is known for directing critically acclaimed movies including 'Viruddh', 'Vaastav: The Reality', 'Astitva', and more.

This is not the first time that the Bollywood celebrities have dealt with such cases of extortion calls.

Albeit, not from any alleged underworld gang, actor Aditya Pancholi also had received extortion calls from an unknown person who demanded Rs 25 lakh, back in 2017.

He filed a complaint to the Versova Police, and reportedly Pancholi, in his complaint, has stated that a person, who has introduced himself as Munna Pujari, has been calling and texting him since October 18, 2017.

According to Pancholi, the suspect has also given him a bank account number to transfer money. (ANI)

