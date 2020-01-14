Director Sanjay Gupta shares first look poster of 'Mumbai Saga'

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Director of action-drama 'Mumbai Saga' Sanjay Gupta on Monday shared the first look poster of the film featuring John Abraham.

The director took to Twitter to share the first look poster in which John Abraham is seen donning the ultimate gangster look with a red 'tilak' on his forehead and intense expressions.

"One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA. And of course Mr. Abraham like never before," reads the director's tweet.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.

The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.

Scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, 'Mumbai Saga' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. (ANI)

