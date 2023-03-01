Director Vishal Bhardwaj missing his wife, find out why

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Couples bond over food. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj is no exception. The director missed his wife Rekha Bhardwaj over a bowl of popular noodles.

Taking to his Instagram story on Wednesday, Vishal posted an image of himself while having food. He was heavily dressed in winter garments. In the caption, the director wrote, "Day12 of Charlie Chopra. Remembering @rekha.bhardwaj while having maggi."





For the unversed, Vishal is shooting 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley' which is an adaptation of the mystery novel 'The Sittaford Mystery', by Agatha Christie. Vishal will debut on the OTT platform with this project.

Set in the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the series will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery. Besides donning the hats of director and co-producer, Vishal Bhardwaj also serves as the show's co-screenwriter, alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others.

Vishal Bhardwaj, Director and Producer of Vishal Bhardwaj Films stated, "I grew up devouring all Agatha Christie mysterious tales. Her plots, characters and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continue to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great-grandson of Agatha Christie, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt this thrilling and mysterious world." (ANI)

