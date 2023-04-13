'Director's Actor' Varun Dhawan clicked with filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari, Sriram Raghavan, DK and Amar Kaushik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Varun Dhawan seems to be the apple of every director's eye.

At the Jio Studio's event in Mumbai on Wednesday night, the 'October' actor posed with four directors with whom he has already worked. Taking to Instagram, director Nitesh Tiwari shared the precious frame and wrote the name of the movies according to the directors standing beside them.

Nitesh wrote in the caption, "Directors' Actor! Badlapur. Bhediya. Bawaal. Citadel.

@varundvn @rajanddk @amarkaushik #SriramRaghavan" Varun Dhawan has worked with Sriram Raghavan in 'Badlapur'. Amar Kaushik has directed him in 'Bhediya'. Nitesh Tiwari and Raj and DK have directed him in 'Bawaal' and 'Citadel' respectively, which are yet to release. However, only DK from the duo Raj and DK was present in the frame.

Replying to Nitesh's compliment, Varun replied, "Sir, Love You."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan starrer 'Bhediya' will have a sequel, which was announced at the event.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film stars Varun and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

Apart from 'Bhediya 2', Jio Studios has announced a bunch of projects.

The intriguing film lineup consists of movies like Dunki (Shah Rukh Khan), Bloody Daddy (Shahid Kapoor), Bhul Chuk Maaf (Kartik Aryan & Shraddha Kapoor), Untitled (Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon) Stree 2 (Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor), Section 84 (Amitabh Bachchan), Hisaab Barabar (R Madhavan), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Vicky Kaushal & Sara Ali Khan), BlackOut (Vikrant Massey & Mouni Roy), Mumbaikar (Vijay Sethupathi), The Storyteller (Paresh Rawal & Adil Hussain), Dhoom Dhaam (Pratik Gandhi & Yami Gautam), Empire (Taapsee Pannu & Arvind Swamy), to name just a few. (ANI)

