Directors Raj, DK issue statement against calls for banning 'The Family Man Season 2'

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Filmmakers Raj and DK, who have directed the upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series 'The Family Man Season 2', on Tuesday responded to the calls for banning the show, noting that assumptions have been made based on a few shots in the trailer.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead in the series, shared a statement from the directors on his Twitter handle, requesting people to wait for the show, saying that utmost efforts have been taken to present 'a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story'.

In the statement shared by the actor, Raj and DK said, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people."

Requesting people to watch the show first, they continued, "We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story - much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you'll appreciate it once you watch it."





The recently-released trailer of 'The Family Man Season 2' had landed in some serious trouble for its narrative. Reportedly, on Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had requested the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to either stop or ban the release of the series for allegedly depicting the Eelam Tamils in a negative light.

As per reports, earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko also wrote a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar, seeking a ban on the series stating that it depicted Tamilians as terrorists.

'The Family Man' is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Bajpayee who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

The series has been created and directed by Raj and DK and the new season will see Bajpayee and JK Talpade reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar. This season will see Srikant and Sharib Hashmi taking on a bigger and deadlier mission.

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast as the nemesis of Srikant.

Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on June 4, 2021. (ANI)

