Discovery Plus announces learning festival with top sporting, entertainment couples

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Streaming application Discovery Plus is all set to turn the festive season into a season of knowledge and learning with the launch of a first of its kind festival called 'The Big Learning Festival.'

Through the festival, subscribers of the application will have a chance to win from a huge pool of focused learning-oriented rewards such as laptops, SmartTVs, iPads, and FireTV sticks. The festival ends on Sunday night, October 11.

To make this festival extra special, India's top sporting, and entertainment celebrity couples like Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, and Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh will engage with fans on social media.

The couples will be bringing interesting quizzes, chats, watch-lists, and never-before-seen nuggets of trivia.

"The Big Learning Festival is a great way for people to win some amazing rewards and prizes while inculcating a habit of learning about the world," Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi said in a joint statement.



"Not only do these interesting shows and documentary specials provide an opportunity to understand and connect with the world, but they are also a great way to gather together with your kids, family, and friends to watch and engage around the important issues of our time," they added.

Celebrity couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh who also happen to be parents believe that it is their duty to engage their kids in the type of content that helps them in gaining knowledge.

"As a parent, it is our duty to engage our kids with the content that will help them gain valuable knowledge at this age. We are very particular on what kind shows our kids should watch in this digital era where everything is available on the internet," said Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

"To teach something to our kids first we need to learn and then only we will be able to pass that knowledge to our children and I am happy that we have Discovery Plus where we can explore a variety of content from Science to Nature to Space to History," the couple further said.

Saina Nehwal and Prupalli Kashyap on the other hand believe that there is no age for learning and the online streaming application can become a one-stop destination for both entertainment and education.

"There's no age for learning. You can learn something new every day and that is what we rely on Discovery Plus for. Partnering with a brand like Discovery is a privilege for us as the platform is a one-stop destination for both entertainment and education," the couple said.

The Big Learning Festival kicks off on October 7 and will be running on the Discovery Plus app across iOS, Android and web platforms. Discovery has also brought on board KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as process evaluators and advisors for The Big Learning Festival 2020 contest. (ANI)

