Disha, Alia, Katrina, Ananya shower birthday wishes on Tiger Shroff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): As Bollywood star Tiger Shroff turned a year older on Tuesday, his friends from the industry including Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, and many more showered wishes on the actor to mark the special day.

By fixing a bunny filter on the birthday boy's face, the 'Malang' star and Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani penned an adorable birthday note on Instagram.



"Happiest b'day "the cassanova" shine bright like a bunny everyday @tigerjackieshroff," wrote Patani.



The 'Student Of The Year' actor took to her Instagram Story and extended birthday greetings to Tiger. Sharing a close-up picture of the birthday boy, she wrote, "Happy birthday Tiger (tiger emoticon) Wishing you all the love and happiness today and everyday) (party popper and red heart emoticon)."





Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture with the 'Heropanti' actor as the duo showcased their biceps and penned a birthday note for Tiger. She wrote, "Happy birthday Tiger Shroff! Dedication personified! Wishing more love, luck, and happiness in abundance."



Terming him a 'superhuman', Katrina Kaif wished Tiger on his birthday by sharing his picture on her Instagram Story.

She wrote, "Happy birthday Tiger, Keep being superhuman and may u fly even higher (Red heart emoticon)."



Ananya Panday penned down a quirky birthday wish for Tiger as she shared a picture with him striking a dancing pose.

She wrote, "Happy birthday (Tiger emoticon)!! I'll try not to scare you with my hectic dance moves this year (added a winking emoticon)."



Celebrity costume designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy birthday Tiger Shroff stay this fabulous always." (ANI)

