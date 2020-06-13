Disha Patani celebrates her birthday with a special 'Naturo Uzumaki' cake

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani on Saturday celebrated her 28th birthday with her close friend Tiger Shroff and his family, who surprised the diva with a 'special Naturo Uzumaki' themed birthday cake.
The 'Malang' actor took to Instagram to share all the details of her lockdown birthday celebrations with her fans.
Patani, who is a huge fan of Anime character Naturo Uzumaki, posted a picture of her birthday cake that had a photograph of the character on its surface.
Besides that, Disha posted a boomerang video featuring her and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff who enjoys a very close friendship with the star.
In the video, Both Krishna and Disha are seen blowing kisses towards each other from a distance.
Krishna too posted a similar video from her Instagram account and wrote," Happy Birthday to my sis from another Ms.! Love You D."
In the videos, the birthday girl could be seen dressed in a chic off-white floral dress.
The 'Baaghi 2' actor also treated her fans with a stunning birthday selfie on her Instagram stories.
Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur extended birthday greetings to the actor. (ANI)
