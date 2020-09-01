Disha Patani channels dog love in adorable Instagram post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani on Tuesday treated her fans to an adorable picture as she showers love on her furry friend. The actor proved that she is a true blue pet lover as she channelled her love for her four-legged friend.

The 'Malang' star posted to Instagram, an endearing picture which features the actor and her pet dog caught in a moment of affection. In the picture, Patani is seen holding the face of her pet and adorably looking at him. In the snap, captured at her home, the 'M.S. Dhoni' star is seen sporting a comfy look in a white figure-hugging dress. The actor looked gorgeous donning a low make up look.

Keeping the caption simple, Patani left a flower emoji with the picture.

The lovable post garnered more than 10 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Disha's rumoured boyfriend and 'Baaghi 2' co-star left lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, Disha Patani shared her hilarious version of the viral 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap video and posted a clip that featured her two furry friends. It captured the reaction of her two pets while she enacts and lip-syncs along with the video. (ANI)

