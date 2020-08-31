Disha Patani gives hilarious twist to 'Rasode Main Kaun Tha' rap, shares video with pets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Sharing her hilarious version of the viral 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap video, actor Disha Patani on Sunday treated her fans with a clip that featured her two furry friends.

The 'MS Dhoni' star posted an amusing video to Instagram as she captures the reaction of her two pets while she enacts and lip-syncs along with the video. In the video, Disha looks gorgeous sporting a white top and matching hairband with her golden locks open while the actor nails a no-makeup look.

As the video starts with the dialogues, the actor hilariously lip-syncs with the dialogues that have been compiled in the rap, and the actor also has added the reaction of two of her pets. As the video progresses, the pets are seen reacting to the video and watching the star saying the dialogues.

View this post on Instagram #rasodemaikauntha A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 30, 2020 at 2:19am PDT



Keeping the caption simple, the' Malang' star just noted, "#rasodemaikauntha." (along with face with monocle emoji). With the video hitting Instagram, it garnered more than 14 lakh views.



The viral rap video created by engineer-turned-musician Yashraj Mukhate features a TV show dialogue (Saath Nibhana Saathiya) turned into a song. The scene, recreated in the video, has Kokilaben (Rupal Patel), Gopi Bahu (Giaa Manek) and Rashi bahu (Richa Hasabnis) engaged in a heated discussion over an empty cooker on a gas stove. The popular TV show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' went off the air in 2017.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan gave his twist to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha' rap video, and asked the question with folded hands to his fans. (ANI)