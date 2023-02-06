Disha Patani shares candid picture with Jackie Chan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani is remembering her 'Kung Fu Yoga' days as she shared a picture with legendary martial artist and actor Jackie Chan.

Taking to Instagram Story, Disha posted a picture of herself and the senior actor. The picture sees the two smiling as they pose for the picture but it goes candid. It also shows other people who are posing for the camera.

She dropped a pink heart with the image.





'Kung Fu Yoga' was released worldwide in 2017 and is a Chinese action comedy movie. It later became the highest-grossing film of Jackie Chan in China. Besides Disha, the film also had two other Bollywood actors - Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.

Recently, Disha Patani K-pop star Jackson Wang. In viral pics and clips, the two were seen roaming around the streets of Mumbai and making the most of their time. Disha gave Wang a tour of Mumbai in a vintage carriage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

