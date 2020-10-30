Disha Patani shares her excitement on dubbing as 'Starlight' for 'The Boys'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani, who has always been vocal about her fascination for superheroes, has dubbed for the international TV series 'The Boys'.

The Hindi version of the international series was released recently. The 'Malang' star has lent her voice for the character of 'Starlight'; one of the prime members of The Seven.



According to sources, "Disha has always had a fascination for superheroes. She would love to play a character like Wonder Woman in future. When this opportunity for dubbing came her way, she was extremely happy. Disha dubbed in the span of 10 - 15 days for 'Starlight' amidst this lockdown."

Sharing her excitement on her association with the project, Disha said, "Dubbing for the character has been such a fun experience and I hope the audience is able to enjoy 'The Boys' along with my character and her journey in the same way I did."

Disha will next be seen in 'Radhe' opposite Salman Khan, the shooting of which she recently wrapped. She will also be reuniting with Mohit Suri for 'Ek Villain 2'.


