Disha Patani shares poster of upcoming song 'Humraah'

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): After creating a buzz with its trailer, songs and poster, the makers of the film Malang are set to release another song titled 'Humraah'.

Disha Patani took to Twitter to share a romantic poster of the song on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old actor shared the intriguing poster featuring her and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

"Begin living from one experience to the next... #Humraah, song out on 23rd Jan. #Malang" she posted.



In the poster, Disha is seen sitting close to Aditya as the two-love birds are be seen intensely in love with each other. The poster of the song hints to be a stimulating number just like the other two songs from the film 'Chal Ghar Chale' and 'Malang'. 'Humraah', will be out on January 23, 2020.

'Malang' also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7. (ANI)

