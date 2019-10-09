Disha Patani to play Punjabi girl in Ekta Kapoor's next untitled

New Delhi (India), Oct 9 (ANI): Disha Patani has been roped in to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's next untitled film.

The actor who recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film 'Malang' starring Aditya Roy Kapur, will be seen playing the role of a small town Punjabi girl in the film.

The flick will be directed by Ashima Chibber, produced by Ekta and written by 'Dream Girl' fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Further details pertaining to the film have been kept under wraps.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

The actor was last seen in 'Bharat' and her next 'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.

'Malang' is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020. (ANI)

