Disney+ Hotstar, Neeraj Pandey announce 'Special Ops Universe'

Mumbai (Maharashtra India), January 22 (ANI): Following the resounding success of espionage thriller 'Special Ops', Bollywood director Neeraj Pandey and streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar announced that they will be creating a 'Special Ops' universe now.

Created and conceptualized by Neeraj and Friday Storytellers, this is the first time in India, multiple characters, stories, and seasons will co-exist within a universe in a multi-series format. Bollywood actor Kay Kay Menon, whose portrayal of Himmat Singh was well-received by the viewers, will reprise his role in 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story'.

Divulging details about the upcoming thriller series, the director said, "Special Ops was conceptualized as a universe which will go beyond the regular narratives of linear seasons and conventional storytelling, and the ensemble of cast and characters does lend itself extremely well. The response by the audiences demanded that we embark on the journey."



He added, "The series will start with Himmat Singh being assigned to another case, but the deflection point is the same parliament attack that started the series of events. It will be narrated across 3 episodes approximately an hour long each."

'Special Ops season 1.5: The Himmat Story' will go back in time to 2001 and explore the formative years of Himmat Singh as an R&AW agent and how he used his wits and intelligence for a different operation.

Kay Kay also spoke about the exciting upcoming project and added, "If you thought that you had seen the best of Himmat Singh, you need to wait for Special Ops 1.5 - it is a terrific redemption story! While it's not a prequel to Special Ops, there is some interesting history about the character that will unfold."

While the show is slated to launch later this year, the makers have already released an intriguing first look of it. Much like 'Special Ops', this new series will also be shot across multiple international locations and promises to scale up the action and drama quotient. (ANI)

