Disney+ teams up with Beta, Morena on young adult drama adaptation 'The Invisible Girl'

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Disney+ Spain has teamed up with Morena and Beta films, picking international distribution rights to the young-adult mystery drama "The Invisible Girl," based on the best-selling book trilogy of the same name by Blue Jeans, a leading figure in YA literature.

According to Variety, the series has a duration of eight hours and is being shot in Carmona, Southern Spain. The series is shot in various locations across the province of Seville, including El Viso del Alcor and Gerena.

The thriller series is produced by Morena Films, and stars Daniel Grao ("Hit," "Julieta," "Gigantes") and Zoe Stein ("Manticora," "Merli.Sapere Aude"), portraying the role of father and daughter involved in the investigation of a murder of a teenage girl in the picturesque fictional town of Cardena, set in Andalusia. The two are forced to put their differences aside in order to solve the murder case rocking a supposedly peaceful town, where all inhabitants are suspects.



Helmed by Tito Lopez Amado and Aritz Moreno, the series is written by a team of experienced screenwriters including Carmen Lopez-Areal, Marina Efron, Antonio Hernandez Centeno, Ramon Tarres and Ian de la Rosa.

The executive producer of Morena Films, Pedro Uriel said " 'The Invisible Girl' will surprise both fans of the novel and those who do not know the story yet. The young-adult thriller is mysterious and exciting with a sensational cast and a purely cinematic look. Father and daughter need to overcome their differences to solve a murder case that has shaken the peaceful lives of the inhabitants of Cardena'; it is a character-driven story which will captivate viewers visually and emotionally."

Andreas Khevenhuller-Metsch, Beta VP of sales and acquisitions, said: "With its extremely powerful IP and talented creatives, 'The Invisible Girl' is a project that caught our attention since the very beginning. This mystery thriller series is enhanced by its true-to-life characters. Set in the visually stunning South of Spain, it combines all ingredients to go on and thrive internationally as the next Spanish must-watch show."

Beta is handling international distribution rights, apart from America, Asia-Pacific and Iberia. The series will be released in Spain by Disney+. (ANI)

