'Dive Against Debris': Parineeti Chopra collects plastic waste from ocean while scuba diving

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra, who is a certified scuba diving instructor, was seen collecting plastic waste from the ocean in a video shared by the actor on her social media handle.

On Saturday, the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself collecting plastic waste and debris from the ocean. Parineeti is 'happy'

to contribute her part in saving the ocean. Through her video, Parineeti requested others to join her in creating a change for the ocean. She wrote, "Had fun diving, but also did an important Dive Against Debris. Join me in creating ocean change".

In the video, Our 'Pari' could be seen picking up plastic waste and face masks amongst other waste items from the ocean.



The 33-year-old actor expressed her disappointment and pointed the waste at the camera, shaking her head as she collected a lot of waste including a can and some pieces of clothing from the ocean.

The caption in the video read, "About 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year. By the year 2020, the amount of plastic in the ocean is expected to quadruple. This could cause the extinction of thousands of species of marine life. Some of these species include sea turtles, dolphins, and seals. Luckily, divers can help to save the ocean and these species through Dive Against Debris. Since the program's launch, 90,000 visitors to the ocean have removed 2 million pieces of garbage from the water. I'm happy to have done my part in helping to save the ocean."

Reacting to the post, Parineeti's fans showered immense love and support for the post. Her fans are extremely 'proud of her'. Praising the efforts of the 33-year-old diva, a fan commented, "So proud of you, Pari" while another fan wrote in the comment section, "You are doing a great thing".

Meanwhile, on the film front, Parineeti will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Unchai'. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Apart from this, she will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (ANI)