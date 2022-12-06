Divya Agarwal gets engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar months after breaking up with Varun Sood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): On her 30th birthday, actor Divya Agarwal surprised everyone by announcing her engagement to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.

Taking to Instagram, Divya on Monday night shared photos from her birthday celebration, wherein Apurva proposed to her and gave her a ring, which had the words 'BaiCO' imprinted on it. 'Baico' in Marathi means wife.



"Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone," Divya wrote on Instagram.

The pictures saw Divya and Apurva sharing a romantic moment. In one of the images, the duo is seen hugging tightly. In another picture, Apurva is seen kissing her forehead. Divya flaunted her ring as she smiles at the cameras.

She also shared the same update on her Twitter.

In her tweet, Divya mentioned that Apurva "connects her to her roots."

"I love my people.. been with them since years.. the value n love is unbeatable.. apurva connects me to my roots, my family and friends.. thank you," she tweeted.

The news of Divya's engagement comes nine months after she announced her separation from 'Roadies' fame Varun Sood. Prior to Varun Sood, Divya was in a relationship with actor Priyank Sharma. (ANI)