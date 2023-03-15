Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while filming action scenes, check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar got seriously injured while shooting for her upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Divya posted close-up pictures of her face. The picture shows Divya has inflicted deep bruises on her cheek. In one of the frames, she is even seen crying.

Divya wrote in the caption, "Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy."



Actor Pulkil Samrat wished her a speedy recovery saying, "Be well soon!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpzaF4BqXad/

Divya did not divulge about the project, during the shoot of which this accident happened. She will next be seen in 'Yaariyan 2'. Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri, Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier are also a part of this movie.

'Yaariyan 2', is the sequel of 'Yaarian' which was directed by Divya, starring Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh and Nicole Faria.

'Yaariyan 2' marks Pearl's second project with Divya. The two have earlier worked together on in 'Teri Aankhon Mein' song, which was released in 2020. Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' fame have come on board to direct the second instalment. (ANI)

