'Diya aur Bati Hum' actor Kanishka Soni marries herself, posts picture with sindoor, mangalsutra

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Television actor Kanishka Soni of 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Diya aur Baati Hum' fame left her fans bemused after she announced on social media that she is getting married to herself.

Kanishka had taken to Instagram on August 6 to shared a picture of herself, wearing a mangal sutra and sindoor.

"Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting I don't need any Man Ever... I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar. I am the goddess, Strong & Powerful, shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME, Thank you" the actor posted.



After her post, that actor faced a lot of backlash on social media.

Kanishka then took to Instagram to drop a 6-minute-long video on her Instagram, in which she explained her unusual decision, which she captioned, " I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my #selfmarriage decision, I truly believe in Indian culture & here is my POV that why I chose to live in solitude [?] marriage is not about sex it's about love and honesty one seeks for & I have lost that faith & believe ... so it's better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in outside world when it's difficult to find, but thanks a lot for making my post on #google #trending & in #news though ..it wasn't my intention."



"Some people said I must have got drunk or have ganja while putting that post but let me tell you that I m so indian by heart that I have never tried alcohol or any other stuff even after staying for long into film industry, it is a decision made by my full heart & soul with full conscious mind & i am happy that I am in USA now & focusing on my career into HOLLYWOOD," she added.

Previously, a 24-year-old girl from Gujarat, Kshama Bindu created a nationwide buzz when she announced her "self-marriage" this year in June. (ANI)