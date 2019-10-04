'Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare' premiers today at Busan Film Festival

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Ekta Kapoor's production 'Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare' is set to premiere today at the 24th edition of the Busan International Film Festival and she is "super-excited" about it.

Ekta took to Twitter to make the announcement alongside the motion poster of the film.

"It's time 2 fly & reach 4 d stars. Super-excited 4 d World Premiere of #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare at d @busanfilmfest," she wrote.



Yesterday, Ekta posted a video from Busan informing followers that she is in the city and is "going to get ready after eating a pizza".

"I am feeling like I will look like the carpet," she wrote.

The film stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma as the leading ladies.

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is written and directed by the 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' director Alankrita Shrivastava.

Produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor, the film went on floors in October, last year. Touted to be Alankrita's another women-centric movie, it carries the tagline, 'Join the REBELution'.

The release date of the film has not been finalised yet.

(ANI)

