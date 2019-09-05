'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' to be premiered at Busan film festival

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is all set to get a world premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.

The festival is scheduled to commence on October 3 and will run till October 12, this year.

The upcoming movie written and directed by the 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' helmer Alankrita Shrivastava, will see the 29-year old sharing screen space with Konkona Sensharma.

Bhumi announced the happy news through her Twitter handle and wrote, "And the REBELution starts... Super excited for the World Premiere of #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare at 24th Busan International Film Festival!Cheers to the whole team!"



The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor even pinned the film's poster featuring her and Konkona's face encaged with the cage's door open. While Konkona has draped a pink sari, Bhumi is seen wearing a yellow top on black bottoms.

Produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor, the film went on floors in October, last year. Touted to be Alankrita's another women-centric movie, it carries the tagline, 'Join the REBELution'.

The release date of the film hasn't been finalised yet.

On the work front, Bhumi is shooting in Lucknow for her next 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. (ANI)

