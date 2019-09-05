Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Twitter)

'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' to be premiered at Busan film festival

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:46 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is all set to get a world premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival.
The festival is scheduled to commence on October 3 and will run till October 12, this year.
The upcoming movie written and directed by the 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' helmer Alankrita Shrivastava, will see the 29-year old sharing screen space with Konkona Sensharma.
Bhumi announced the happy news through her Twitter handle and wrote, "And the REBELution starts... Super excited for the World Premiere of #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare at 24th Busan International Film Festival!Cheers to the whole team!"

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor even pinned the film's poster featuring her and Konkona's face encaged with the cage's door open. While Konkona has draped a pink sari, Bhumi is seen wearing a yellow top on black bottoms.
Produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor, the film went on floors in October, last year. Touted to be Alankrita's another women-centric movie, it carries the tagline, 'Join the REBELution'.
The release date of the film hasn't been finalised yet.
On the work front, Bhumi is shooting in Lucknow for her next 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:12 IST

Kevin Hart faces criticism for being insensitive towards Lil Nas...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Stand up comedian Kevin Hart is facing criticism over interrupting Lil Nas X while he was opening about his decision to come out as a gay.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:16 IST

Britney Spears 'very angry' with her dad over alleged abuse of son

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Britney spears is 'very angry' with her father Jamie Spears after he allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:09 IST

Sonam Kapoor offers prayers at Andheri cha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor on Thursday offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Ganpati at the Andheri cha Raja here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:42 IST

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' tralier: Newbies Karan, Sahher spread the...

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): Debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba are all set to take you on an emotional roller-coaster ride in their upcoming film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:58 IST

Manoj Bajpayee is 'The Family Man' who is a world-class spy

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): A determined cop, a notorious dacoit, a feisty gangster - Manoj Bajpayee seems to have done it all in his Bollywood career. Now, the trailer of his upcoming web series 'The Family Man' which dropped on Thursday features him as a government employee living a secret l

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:51 IST

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 million to human rights...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday donated USD 2 million to organistaions focused on protecting the rights of migrant children.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:49 IST

'Crazy Rich Asians' co-writer Adele Lim quits sequel over pay disparity

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Adele Lim who co-wrote the hit 'Crazy Rich Asians' film with Peter Chiarelli has exited the show amid alleged issues of pay disparity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:42 IST

Hrithik, Vaani will make you groove on 'Ghungroo'

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): To set the temperature soaring, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor are here with their chemistry to make you shake a leg with them on first song 'Ghungroo' from action-filled movie 'War'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:15 IST

Ben Wheatley to direct Alicia Vikander's 'Tom Raider' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Ben Wheatley is all set to helm the 'Tom Raider' sequel starring Alicia Vikander.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:20 IST

'Dostana 2' finds 'suitable boy' in Lakshya

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): After months of speculations, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally revealed the name of the 'suitable boy' who would be joining Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aryan in 'Dostana 2'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:54 IST

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge join Chris Pratt in 'Ghost Draft'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Mary Lynn Rajskub and Edwin Hodge have been roped in to feature in Sci-Fi thriller 'Ghost Draft' alongside Chris Pratt.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:50 IST

Meghan Markle, Rihanna and others mourn death of photographer...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Celebrities are mourning the death of much loved and acclaimed fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh who died on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Read More
iocl