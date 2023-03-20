Donal Bisht, Gashmeer Mahajani's romantic drama 'Tu Zakhm Hai Season 2' trailer out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming romantic drama series 'Tu Zakhm Hai' Season 2 unveiled the official trailer on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Donal Bisht shared the trailer which she captioned, "Finally Season 2 is coming for all the Tu Zakhm Hai lovers!! @mxplayer. Nafrat ka zakhm le chuka hai mohabbat ka roop. Kya naya modd legi Viraj aur Kavya ki kahaani? Dekhiye Tu Zakhm Hai Season 2, streaming from 23rd March."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht)



The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Donal Bisht in the lead roles.

Helmed by Aniruddha Rajederkar and Noel Smith, the series is all set to stream on the OTT platform MX Player from March 23, 2023.

The fascinating trailer follows the blooming romance between Viraj (played by Gashmeer) and Kavya (played by Donal). Moved by Kavya's affection, Viraj drops his guard and unveils his never seen before compassionate side, leaving everyone stunned. While the two get attached and build a forever bond, their closeness is opposed by others.

Previously, the makers received positive responses for the first season of the show.

The show also features Nehal Chudasama, Parinita Seth, Jinal Joshi, Sachin Verma, Aparna Kumar, Udhav Vij, Saurabh Man, and Abhinav Verma in pivotal roles.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Super Duper Excited for #TuZakhmHai2," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Yesss My Fav #Virya is Back."

Talking about the show, Donal said, "The wait is over! Just like the viewers, we've also been waiting for Tu Zakhm Hai Season 2. But let me tell you, the trailer is just a glimpse, and the series will surely leave you thrilled. Season 2 will witness Viraj and Kavya's bond evolve as the drama unfolds. I'm glad that Season 2 is finally about to unveil the secrets and mind games, and I hope viewers enjoy it as much as the maiden season."

Gashmeer Mahajani said, "Firstly, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the viewers, who've showered us with abundant love and support in Season 1. Their immense adulation has left us overwhelmed and super excited for the upcoming season. Tu Zakhm Hai Season 2 will certainly be a treat for Viraj and Kavya admirers, as the duo's chemistry will leave fans awestruck. Moreover, viewers will witness an unexplored side of Viraj and understand him better. Personally, it has been a fulfilling journey, and I'm eager to see viewers' reactions to Viraj's new side and his bond with Kavya. Without divulging much, I would say to expect the unexpected, and don't forget to tune into MX Player on 23rd March." (ANI)