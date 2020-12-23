'Done with races finally': Taapsee Pannu wraps up Ranchi schedule of 'Rashmi Rocket'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Asserting that she's finally done with the races, Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu who will be seen essaying the role of a sprinter in her next film, on Wednesday announced the wrap up of the Ranchi schedule of her upcoming sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket'.



The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor hopped on to Instagram to share a monochromatic picture of herself in sports attire.



Standing under a scorching sun, the actor is seen in a black sleeveless T-shirt and matching track pants. Pannu poses effortlessly in a no-makeup look.





The 'Pink star captioned the post as "it's a wrap on Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally!"



Pannu added, "Hasn't been a day I haven't tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this every day of their life for years! I am glad I don't have to do this for real."



Earlier, the actor who has transformed her body for her much-anticipated film 'Rashmi Rocket' shared a video of her athletic fitness regimen with fans.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama, which chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests is expected to release sometime in 2021. (ANI)

