'Don't close your eyes and cry': Anupam Kher pens down motivational thought

Mussoorie (Uttrakhand) [India], December 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anupam Kher indulged in some weekend thoughts and shared a motivational message for his fans on Sunday.

The 65-year-old star is busy in promotions of his third book, 'Your Best Day Is Today', for which he has been travelling to different states of the country and meeting different people to present the copy.

Amid his hectic schedule, the star never leaves a chance to not update his fans about his activities through social media. Meanwhile, enjoying the nature bliss in the lap of Uttrakhand, the 'Saaransh' actor shared a heartwarming motivational message along with his sun-soaked picture for the fans on Instagram.



He instilled the value of 'never giving up' in his fans with the caption "When pain brings you down, don't be silly, don't close your eyes and cry, you just might be in the best position to see the sunshine," with a smiley signature.



Earlier, Kher visited one of the most famous authors Ruskin Bond to present him his memoir and also to Dehradun for the launch of his latest book titled 'Your Best Day Is Today' at Natraj Publishers where he remembered some interesting anecdotes from his childhood with everyone present at the event.

Kher's energetic presence in the bookshop filled everyone with a sense of spontaneity that had been lost in the last few months of the current crisis. (ANI)

