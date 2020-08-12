Don't fall prey to speculations, unwarranted rumours: Wife Maanayata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt's health

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): A day after actor Sanjay Dutt's announcement of taking a short break from work for his medical treatment, wife Maanayata Dutt has released a statement sharing an update about his health, and urged people to not "fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours".

On August 11, the 'Kalank' actor shared on his social media handle, Twitter, about taking the small break for medical purposes. The announcement came after Dutt was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, on August 8, after complaining of breathlessness. However, he was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

His wife, Maanayata Dutt in her statement extended her thanks to everyone for the scores of well-wishes that triggered on social media for Dutt's speedy recovery.

"We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass," read her statement.

In addition to this, she also made a heartfelt request to his legion of fans to "not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth, and support."

"Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity," the statement read.

On August 8, the 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative. (ANI)

