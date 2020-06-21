'Don't go by language and curses', Salman Khan appeals to fans to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Amid a raging social media outrage on nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry following the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, megastar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to stand with the late actor's fans in this difficult time and understand the pain that they were going through.

Stressing that the 'loss of a loved one is extremely painful', Khan appealed to his fans to support Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and family and not go by "the language and the curses".

After Rajput's death several hashtags such as #BoycottSalmanKhan, #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, #BoycottStarKids and #BoycottBollywood began to trend on Twitter. Many people have alleged that the late actor was being discriminated against in the film industry as he was an outsider and not a "star kid" like Salman Khan or Karan Johar.

The 'Dabangg' actor on Saturday tweeted, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful." Khan's tweet comes days after advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha filed a case against him and other Bollywood personalities including Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor in regard to the late actor's death.

"I have filed a case against eight people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," Ojha told ANI.

On Saturday, Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha, shared on Instagram that she has deactivated her Twitter account to stay away from "negativity" and protect her "sanity."

"The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out," the 33-year-old wrote.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment and no suicide note was recovered at the spot, police had said. (ANI)