Lata Mangeshkar (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Lata Mangeshkar (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Don't not heed needless rumours, Lata Mangeshkar getting better, says family

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:08 IST

Mumbai (India), Nov 14 (ANI): The health condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is stable and getting better, her family said on Thursday with a request not to heed rumours.
"Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead," read a statement put out by her family.
The veteran singer was admitted to Breach Candy hospital here on Monday after suffering a chest infection.
Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted about her condition and urged people not to spread baseless rumours.
"Just spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar Tai is stable and recovering. My humble request, not to spread baseless rumours and pray for @mangeshkarlata speedy recovery," he tweeted.
Lata Mangeshkar, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.
She is known for iconic songs "Aye mere vatan ke logon" and "Babul Pyare" among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:31 IST

Manushi Chillar to play Sanyogita in Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj'

New Delhi (India), Nov 15 (ANI): Two months after he surprised fans with a new film announcement, Akshay Kumar has finally found the leading lady for his upcoming historical movies 'Prithviraj' in 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar, who will be making her Bollywood debut.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:09 IST

When I'm not on sets, life gets hard: Shia LaBeouf

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): 'Honey Boy' actor Shia LaBeouf opened up about his obsession with acting saying that he is "deeply dissatisfied" when he is not on film sets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:56 IST

Dwayne Johnson announces release date of DC's superhero film 'Black Adam'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson's "superhero dreams" have finally come true as he shared his first look in and as 'Black Adam', along with its release date.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:54 IST

Ranveer, Deepika offer prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After seeking blessings at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone offered prayers at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:01 IST

Karan Johar turns host for B-town celebs and Katy Perry!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Karan Johar has hosted a house party that turned into a star-studded affair. The Bollywood bash was held at filmmaker's Mumbai residence to welcome American singer Katy Perry in the city.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 09:43 IST

Scarlett Johansson feels she was 'typecast', 'hyper-sexualised'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Scarlett Johansson, who is now known to play strong and bold roles, revealed that she was once "typecast" and "hyper-sexualised" in her late teens and early 20s.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 09:26 IST

'Darling Papa, I miss you', Amitabh revisits Abhishek's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan on Friday took a walk down memory lane as he revisited the time when his son and actor Abhishek penned a heartfelt letter dedicated to him while he was on an outdoor shoot for long.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:56 IST

After Rabi Pirzada, Hamza Ali Abbasi quits showbiz

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on Thursday announced his decision to quit showbiz.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:12 IST

Demi Lovato hints about new project down pipeline

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato recently piqued the curiosity of her fans by teasing about her upcoming project which is still in the pipeline.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:36 IST

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton gushes over each other at CMA Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Gwen Stefani and songwriter Blake Shelton gushed over each other at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday in Tennessee just days after they both won trophies at the People's Choice Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:54 IST

'Seberg' trailer: Kristen Stewart gets harassed by FBI in the film

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Makers of the film released the trailer of upcoming film 'Seberg' where actor Kristen Stewart is seen monitored and harassed by the FBI.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:52 IST

Trial of Harvey Weinstein may last up to two months

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The jury in the upcoming trial of Harvey Weinstein was told that the case of producer will last up to two months.

Read More
iocl