Don't spread virus, spread love, stay home: Preity Zinta

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): With the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, actor Preity Zinta on Tuesday urged her social media fam to not step out of their house for preventing the spread of the highly contagious virus.

In an attempt to spread awareness about the virus and Indian health care system, the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor took to social media and shared a video of herself.

"I know nobody is really happy because everybody has got forced holidays, but I think it is really important for all of us to be responsible citizens that is why there are few things I want everyone to do," said Preity in the video.

"Please stay inside your house and wash your hands repeatedly. Secondly don't go outside because it is very infectious and it will affect a lot in the next 2 weeks when we will get to know about the cases that have come to India and the ones that have been detected," she added.

A lot has changed around us the past couple of days. Life on our planet has literally come to a STOP as “Coronavirus” spreads rapidly across the globe. Prevent the spread of this virus & protect yourself, family & your country. #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID2019 #staysafe #ting pic.twitter.com/xK5ulotIAS — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 17, 2020



The actor then went on to speak about how staying indoors can help the Indian health system better.

"It is important that you stay at home, do not spread the virus, because our health care system will get overwhelmed with this. There are ventilators, emergency rooms in hospitals, they are for trauma patients for long term patients that have disease and issues," the 45-year-old actor said.

"We do not want to crash our entire health care system because of coronavirus. Don't spread the virus, spread love stay at home," she added.

"A lot has changed around us the past couple of days. Life on our planet has literally come to a STOP as "Coronavirus" spreads rapidly across the globe. It's imp for all of us to take action & stop the spreading of this virus. If you have a choice - Pls STAY at HOME & be sensible," the 'Veer Zara' actor captioned the post.

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday issued guidelines for home quarantine.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)