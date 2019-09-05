'Dostana 2' finds 'suitable boy' in Lakshya

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): After months of speculations, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally revealed the name of the 'suitable boy' who would be joining Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aryan in 'Dostana 2'.

Taking to his social media accounts, Karan revealed the third actor joining the film would be Lakshya, a newbie whom he is launching.

"Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings," Karan wrote alongside the picture of the newbie.



In another tweet, the filmmaker cleared that Lakshya is not from the film industry and has been selected through a "legit audition process".

"Yes, I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections!!! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process !! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing LAKSHYA to @DharmaMovies," he wrote.



Earlier, Karan had announced the sequel of the 2008 comedy-drama 'Dostana' and tweeted that apart from Kartik and Janhvi, the film will star a 'suitable boy.'

The film directed by Collin D'Cunha is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and D'Cunha.

Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 2008 release 'Dostana' caused quite a stir among the audience with its unique and humorous plotline and the fact that it dealt with the less talked about subject of homosexuality. (ANI)

