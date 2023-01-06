"Dream come true moment": Arjun Kapoor on dancing to 'Phir Dhan Te Nan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): Actor Arjun Kapoor is thrilled with the response he has received after the trailer launch of his action drama 'Kuttey'. He shared his excitement dancing to the cult hit song 'Dhan Te Nan'.

When he came to know about the cult hit song from 'Kaminey', 'Dhan Te Nan', was going to be incorporated into the film, he was thrilled.

Arjun said, "Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey is my all-time favourite film and I remember when Dhan Te Nan released, I used to dance to this song at every party. It was a song that was new, edgy and full of swagger. So, when the makers told me that Dhan Te Nan will be a part of Kuttey and that I would get to dance on it, I was thrilled! It is like a dream come true moment for me."

He added, "I have danced my heart out in my own style on this song for Kuttey. I have just let go because I was so happy to be dancing to a song that has so many memories from my past attached to it. On the day of the shoot of this song, I had to pinch myself several times because I couldn't believe that I was dancing to Dhan Te Nan for my film! It is our ode to the original cult hit."

'Kuttey' is touted to be a caper that also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan in it. The film has been directed by debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who is ace film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj's son. It releases on Jan 13, 2023.



Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Kuttey' unveiled the second song of the film 'Phir Dhan Te Nan' on Thursday.

Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani, the song is a recreated version of the song 'Dhan Te Nan' from Shahid Kapoor's film 'Kaminey'.

Vishal Bhardwaj said, "'Phir Dhan Te Nan' is an emotion which wells up inside you. It's catchy, yet stirs up the memories of the original song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster that never lost its charm. It is played even today. Perhaps that's why, initially it was challenging for us to compose Phir Dhan Te Nan think about making changes to the original tune. We needed to integrate both, keeping the originality of the former with the freshness of the latter intact. Another challenge was that Dhan Te Nan is so perfect. That's why had to have multiple sittings, discussions and jamming sessions before finalising the new version."

Soon after the 'Gunday' actor shared the song fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Dhan Te Nan was composed more than a dozen years ago, so we had to keep in mind that the changes in the new version had to reflect the contemporary beats and music of today yet have its soul intact. A major decision was retaining the original singers and lyricist again - Sukhwinder and Vishal Dadlani, singing Phir Dhan Te Nan with the legendary Gulzar saab writing the lyrics. We will always be extremely thankful to Gulzar saab for helping us with this one too. Vishal's vibrant voice combined with Sukhwinder's crooning spells magic for our song. It's sensuous, rhythmic and pulsating. Now it's all out and all yours to feel the magic too," he added.

The recreated version features Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra. (ANI)

