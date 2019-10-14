'Dream Girl' becomes Ayushmann's highest-grossing flick

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Dream Girl' has emerged as the actor's highest-grossing film.

Breaking all the earlier records, the comedy-packed film has surpassed the 35-year-old actor's National award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho,'" said film critic Taran Adarsh.

"#DreamGirl crosses *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana's highest-grossing film... [Week 5] Fri 35 lakhs, Sat 60 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs. Total: Rs 139.70 cr. #India biz," tweeted Taran.



The movie which crossed the Rs 100 crore marks on September 24 has to date minted Rs 139.70 crore.

The comedy-drama is maintaining its stronghold despite facing competition from new releases like 'War,' 'The Sky is Pink' and 'Joker'.

Ayushmann is known for taking up unconventional roles such as 'Vicky Donor', his debut film where he played a sperm donor and Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun', where he essayed the role of a blind pianist trapped in a murder mystery.

'Dream Girl', helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, tells the story of a small-town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he talks to strangers over the phone under a false name -- Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her, leading to hilarious consequences.

Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali.



Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film hit the screens on September 13. (ANI)

