Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'Dream Girl' becomes Ayushmann's highest-grossing flick

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:41 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Dream Girl' has emerged as the actor's highest-grossing film.
Breaking all the earlier records, the comedy-packed film has surpassed the 35-year-old actor's National award-winning film 'Badhaai Ho,'" said film critic Taran Adarsh.
"#DreamGirl crosses *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana's highest-grossing film... [Week 5] Fri 35 lakhs, Sat 60 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs. Total: Rs 139.70 cr. #India biz," tweeted Taran.

The movie which crossed the Rs 100 crore marks on September 24 has to date minted Rs 139.70 crore.
The comedy-drama is maintaining its stronghold despite facing competition from new releases like 'War,' 'The Sky is Pink' and 'Joker'.
Ayushmann is known for taking up unconventional roles such as 'Vicky Donor', his debut film where he played a sperm donor and Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun', where he essayed the role of a blind pianist trapped in a murder mystery.
'Dream Girl', helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, tells the story of a small-town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he talks to strangers over the phone under a false name -- Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her, leading to hilarious consequences.
Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film hit the screens on September 13. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:33 IST

First weekend report: 'The Sky Is Pink' mints Rs. 10.70 crore

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's latest outing, 'The Sky Is Pink', which opened to a lacklustre start, registered low numbers in its opening weekend.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:17 IST

Rishi Kapoor celebrates 42 years of 'Doosara Aadmi' with...

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): As the classic cult film 'Doosara Aadmi' clocked 42 years of its release today, Rishi Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback to commemorate the special day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:56 IST

Hillary Clinton defends Meghan Markle amid her war against...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Meghan Markle has found a supporter in Hillary Clinton! The former US State Secretary defended the Duchess of Sussex, saying that her biracial background "certainly" played a role in the British tabloids' harsh treatment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:48 IST

Here's how Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson are prepping for Halloween

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's latest social media update is proof that the couple is already high on Halloween.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:37 IST

Here's why LA Kings hockey team removed Taylor Swift's banner

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Pop icon Taylor Swift recently received complaints of being jinxed for the NHL's Los Angeles Kings team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:15 IST

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson step out for a date

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Singers Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have already gone on several dates together, and it looks like there are more to come!

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:52 IST

Ajay Devgn hails PM Modi for plogging at Mamallapuram beach

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): The recent video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaning Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram beach has got a thumbs up from Bollywood star Ajay Devgn.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:45 IST

Bhumi Pednekar's mom was her 'secret weapon' during 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar did not have to go an extra mile to perfect her Haryanvi skills for the upcoming flick 'Saand Ki Aankh' as it was none other than her mother who helped the actor ace the accent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:34 IST

Shahid Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of 'Jersey'

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of 'Kabir Singh', is all set to treat his fans with yet another Telugu remake. The star will be next seen in the Hindi version of the Telugu hit 'Jersey'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:14 IST

Camila Cabello pays tribute to queen of pop Madonna

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Singer Camila Cabello recently paid tributes to pop queen Madonna while performing on 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Here's how Anne Hathaway celebrated her baby shower

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): American actor Anne Hathaway, who is soon going to welcome her second child with husband and actor Adam Shulman, celebrated her baby shower recently.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:51 IST

Taylor Swift, Antoni Porowski give BFF goals at Madonna concert

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 14 (ANI): Singer Taylor Swift who was one of the eager spectators at the Madonna's Madame X tour was spotted having a gala time with her BFF Antoni Porowski.

Read More
iocl