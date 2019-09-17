'Dream Girl' continues winning streak, crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 4

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' is unstoppable at the box office. After registering a strong opening, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the fourth day of its run.

Till Monday, the film had raked in Rs 52 crore.

The film which shows the 'Vicky Donor' actor pretend as a seductive tele-caller Pooja emerged as the biggest opener of Ayushmann till date.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box-office collection on his Twitter account. He wrote that the film is a bonafide success with Day 4 showed a negligible decline.

Ever since the makers unveiled the poster of the film, fans expressed eagerness to watch the star act like a woman on the silver screen.

In the poster, the National Award recipient can be seen sitting on a scooter wearing a yellow coloured saree over a white tee with a set of bangles and rubber slippers.

Apart from Ayushmann, Anu Kapoor is seen playing the role of the lead actor's father while Nushrat Bharucha is seen romancing the actor. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and had hit the screens on September 13. (ANI)

