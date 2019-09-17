Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Dream Girl' continues winning streak, crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 4

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:22 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Dream Girl' is unstoppable at the box office. After registering a strong opening, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on the fourth day of its run.
Till Monday, the film had raked in Rs 52 crore.
The film which shows the 'Vicky Donor' actor pretend as a seductive tele-caller Pooja emerged as the biggest opener of Ayushmann till date.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box-office collection on his Twitter account. He wrote that the film is a bonafide success with Day 4 showed a negligible decline.
Ever since the makers unveiled the poster of the film, fans expressed eagerness to watch the star act like a woman on the silver screen.
In the poster, the National Award recipient can be seen sitting on a scooter wearing a yellow coloured saree over a white tee with a set of bangles and rubber slippers.
Apart from Ayushmann, Anu Kapoor is seen playing the role of the lead actor's father while Nushrat Bharucha is seen romancing the actor. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and had hit the screens on September 13. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:18 IST

'Mann Bairagi': Akshay, Prabhas unveil first look of special...

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): What could be a better day than Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to treat fans with the first look of 'Mann Bairagi' - a special feature on his youth.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:07 IST

Bollywood celebs wish Narendra Modi on 69th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a year older on Tuesday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish him a long and healthy life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:16 IST

Model sues Kevin Hart for $60 million over 2017 sex tape

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Model Montia Sabagg who appeared with Kevin Hart in a 2017 sex tape has sued the comedian and others for USD 60 million.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:32 IST

John Green's debut novel 'Looking for Alaska' made into series

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): 'Looking for Alaska' - the debut novel of 'Fault In Our Stars' author John Green has finally made it to the screen after a long wait of 14 years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:24 IST

Sophie Turner returns to TV after 'Game of Thrones'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Actress Sophie Turner who played Sansa Stark in hit 'Game of Thrones' is set to return to TV with 'Survive.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:55 IST

Felicity Huffman seems to get jump-start on community service

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Actress Felicity Huffman, who was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service by a court besides 14 days sentence in prison, appears to get a jump-start on the service.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:47 IST

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney spark marriage rumours

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence and fiance Cooke Maroney sparked marriage rumours after they were spotted at a marriage bureau in New York on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:40 IST

'The Cars' frontman Ric Ocasek died of heart ailment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Ric Ocasek's estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova, who found the late singer unconscious and unresponsive inside his home while bringing him coffee on Sunday revealed that 'The Cars' lead singer was recovering from recent surgery.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:39 IST

Taylor Swift to take mega mentor role in 'The Voice'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Pop superstar Taylor Swift is all set to share her expertise with contestants as the Mega Mentor on season 17 of 'The Voice'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:09 IST

Rome Film Festival to play 'The Irishman' as centrepiece screening

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): The ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated film 'The Irishman' is set to be the centrepiece screening of the 2019 Rome Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:05 IST

Harvey Weinstein told Cara Delevingne she would 'never make it...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Actor-model Cara Delevingne, who made it to the top of the entrainment industry was once told by media mogul Harvey Weinstein that she'd "never make it" in Hollywood because of her sexuality.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 03:55 IST

Netflix's 'Queer Eye' wins four Emmys

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Netflix's ' Queer Eye' took home a number of trophies during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Read More
iocl