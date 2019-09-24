Poster of 'Dream Girl', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Dream Girl', Image courtesy: Instagram

'Dream Girl' hits a century, mints Rs 101.40 crore

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Dream Girl' is proving to be a winner at the box office. The film, which emerged as the actor's biggest opener till date, is continuing its dream run and has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.
The movie has raked in a total of Rs 101.40 crore at the box office. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the flick on his Twitter handle.

The movie crossed the Rs 75 crore mark on September 21.
The film managed to rake in Rs 5.30 crore on its second Friday and Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday. It minted Rs 11.05 crore on its second Sunday and Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, taking its grand total to Rs 101.40 crore.
'Dream Girl' is Ayushmann's second film to hit a century after 'Badhaai Ho'.
The comedy-drama is maintaining its stronghold despite facing competition from new releases like Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan's 'The Zoya Factor', Karan Deol's 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and Sanjay Dutt's 'Prassthanam'.
Ayushmann is known for taking up unconventional roles such as 'Vicky Donor', his debut film where he played a sperm donor and Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun', where he essayed the role of a blind pianist trapped in a murder mystery.
'Dream Girl', helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, tells the story of a small-town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman's voice. He takes up the job of a telecaller, where he talks to strangers over the phone under a false name -- Pooja. Many of Pooja's callers end up falling in love with her, leading to hilarious consequences.
Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali.
Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film hit the screens on September 13. (ANI)

