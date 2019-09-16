Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Dream Girl' opening weekend: Ayushmann starrer rakes in Rs 44.57 crores

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:56 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Dream Girl' which received a fantastic response from the audience on the first day of its release has registered strong growth at the box office in its opening weekend.
The film which saw a heroic start after minting Rs 10.05 crores on the first day has managed to rake in Rs 44.57 crores over the weekend.
The flick collected Rs 10.05 crores on Friday, Rs 16.42 crores on Saturday and Rs 18.10 crores on Sunday making the total to Rs 44.57 crores.
The film fared better than 'Raazi' which raked in Rs 32. 94 crores, 'Stree' 32.27 crores and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' minted Rs 35.73 crores over the weekend.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on his Twitter handle.
The film in which the 'Vicky Donor' actor can be seen pretending as a seductive tele-caller Pooja, emerged as the biggest opener of Ayushmann till date.
Taran also gave a brief account of all the weekend collections of Ayushmann's films and how 'Dream Girl' stands first on the list of the biggest collector.
Opening Weekend* biz:
2019: #DreamGirl Rs 44.57 cr
2018: #BadhaaiHo Rs 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]
2019: #Article15 Rs 20.04 cr
2018: #AndhaDhun Rs 15 cr
2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan Rs 14.46 cr
2017: #BareillyKiBarfi Rs 11.52 cr, "he tweeted.
Ever since the makers unveiled the poster of the film, fans expressed eagerness to watch the star act like a woman on the silver screen.
In the poster, the National Award recipient can be seen sitting on a scooter wearing a yellow coloured saree over a white tee with a set of bangles and rubber slippers.
Apart from Ayushmann, Anu Kapoor is seen playing the role of the lead actor's father while Nushrat Bharucha is seen romancing the actor. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.
The film had hit the screens on September 13. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:24 IST

'The Cars' lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Ric Ocasek, the frontman of the iconic new wave rock band 'The Cars', was found dead in his apartment at Manhattan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:13 IST

You can't miss Vidya Balan's first look as maths whiz Shakuntala Devi

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Vidya Balan shared the teaser of her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer' on Monday and it is certainly tough to spot a difference between the actor's on-screen character and the maths wizard's real self!

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 10:10 IST

Marvel's Kevin Feige receives inaugural Stan Lee award at 45th...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): American film producer Kevin Feige was honoured at the 45th annual Saturn Awards at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 09:57 IST

Creative Arts Emmys 2019: List of winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): The 71st Emmy Awards kicked off with a two-night event starting with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 08:15 IST

Beyonce announces 'Making the Gift' TV special on ABC

Washington D.C.[USA], Sept 16 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Beyonce will now be taking over your TV screens after she announced her documentary special with ABC network called 'Making The Gift.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 07:11 IST

NYC yoga studio bans Russell Simmons following #MeToo accusations

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Hip-hop artist Russell Simmons might be making efforts to make a comeback post the rape accusations but a Manhattan yoga studio believes he is ruining their zen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 07:11 IST

Miley Cyrus romances with Kaitlynn Carter at date night

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter romance seems to be heating up as they were spotted continuing their PDA during a date night in the New York City.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:32 IST

Laura Dern rubbishes dating rumours with Bradley Cooper

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Dismissing any claims of dating Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern opened up about their platonic relationship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:09 IST

Deepika Padukone launches lecture series on mental health

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Deepika Padukone, who suffered anxiety and depression in the past, launched her first lecture series on mental health here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:45 IST

Norman Lear becomes oldest Emmys winner at 97

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Television writer and producer Norman Lear made history by becoming the oldest Emmy winner at the age of 97.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:44 IST

Google Doodle pays tribute to late BB King on 94th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): As fans remember iconic singer late BB King on his 94th birth anniversary, today's' Google Doodle also paid tribute to the legendary artist.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:55 IST

Demi Lovato raises hotness quotient by showing off her summer body

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Pop singer Demi Lovato's latest social media post is raising the temperature on social media with Lovato showcasing her perfect summer look in a bikini.

Read More
iocl