A still from the trailer (Courtesy: YouTube)
A still from the trailer (Courtesy: YouTube)

'Dream Girl' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's new avatar will leave you in splits

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:10 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to tickle you with the trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'Dream Girl' which will definitely leave you rolling on the floor laughing.
The two-minute-52-seconds video opens up with Ayushmann at a stage show playing 'Sita' and 'Radha' and getting applauds for his acting as a female. Although his family and friends tease him for imitating women, he takes up the job of a female telecaller named 'Pooja' who flirts with his male customers. The trailer also shows Ayushmann pretending to be the seductive Pooja while talking with customers.
In the trailer what will appease the viewers most is the fact that 'Vicky Donor' actor will be seen wearing a saree. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star Nushrat is playing the love interest of Ayushmann in the film.
In the trailer, viewers can also catch a glimpse of Manjot Singh who plays the role of a friend of Ayushmann who vows to help his friend in all circumstances.
In one of the scenes, using the imaginary name 'Pooja' lands Ayushmann in great trouble as his customers engage in a deadly fight to woo 'Pooja' and later ends up indulging into a violent fight leaving all injured.
The upcoming comedy-drama comprising of funny punches and hilarious acting of Ayushmann will definitely leave you in splits.
Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer on Twitter.

In December, the first poster of 'Dream Girl' was unveiled by Ayushmann on his Instagram account.
In the poster, he was seen sitting on a scooter wearing a yellow coloured saree over a white tee. He was also wearing a set of bangles and rubber slippers.
In the same post, he announced the commencement of shooting for the film in Mathura.
The upcoming film has aroused curiosity among the audience ever since it was announced with a promo video in November. The video showed Ayushmann discussing what to work on next with his team. While they come up with overdone content, the waiter suggests a script which the actor ends up loving and choosing for his next film.
Apart from Ayushmann, Anu Kapoor will be seen playing the role of his father.
Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is slated to hit the big screens on September 13, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:21 IST

Brody Jenner mocks ex-wife Kaitlynn after pictures of her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): It seems that Brody Jenner who recently called it quits with his ex Kaitlynn Carter is leaving no stone unturned to mock at his ex after she was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus in a video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:31 IST

First weekend report: 'Jabariya Jodi' mints Rs. 11 crore

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's latest release 'Jabariya Jodi,' which opened to decent reviews, performed ordinarily in its first weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:26 IST

Teen Choice Awards 2019: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): The Teen Choice Awards were handed out on Sunday night in Hermosa Beach, California.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

'The Lion King' is unstoppable, crosses Rs. 150 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The film, which opened to decent reviews, is performing remarkably well and has crossed Rs. 150 crore mark.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:41 IST

Taylor Swift receives Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards;...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and after accepting the honour, the artist announced a new song.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:37 IST

Teen Choice Awards: Taylor Swift talks about 'Gender Inequality'...

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): American pop-star Taylor Swift who won the first-ever 'Icon Award' at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday spoke about gender inequality and gave advice to her young fans while accepting the award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:19 IST

Popular television actor files complaint against second husband...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A popular television star has filed a complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali against her second husband for allegedly abusing her daughter by making obscene comments and showing indecent pictures in his mobile since October 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:03 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas likes her 'natural' looks,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Nick Jonas has nothing but love and admiration for his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:50 IST

BTS announces extended "hiatus" for much-needed "rest, relaxation"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): South Korean boy band BTS announced that they are taking a much-needed break to focus on "rest and relaxation" and hope to return "refreshed and recharged."

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:25 IST

Hrithik Roshan unveils another power-packed poster of 'WAR'

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): After giving a visual treat to fans with the 'WAR' teaser, Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan unveiled another intriguing poster of the film on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:54 IST

Lady Gaga to fund 162 classrooms following mass shootings

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga wants to help people by giving back to the communities who were devastated following the recent mass shootings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:37 IST

B-town stars extend Eid wishes to fans

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): As the nation is celebrating Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid, with great religious zeal and fervour, the B-town extended their warm greetings to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion on Monday.

Read More
iocl