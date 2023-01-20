'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak to tie the knot with actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in Goa this February: Sources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): After the massive success of 'Drishyam 2,' director Abhishek Pathak is all set to get married to his long-term girlfriend Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in February.

Sources have confirmed that the wedding will be a 2-day intimate affair in Goa.

Close friends and family will be expected to attend this grand wedding. The who's who of Bollywood are said to make an appearance at the wedding and bless the couple.

The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak popped the question to Shivaleeka Oberoi under the hot hair balloons. The grand proposal video also did the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak directed the blockbuster film 'Drishyam 2' which did a business of approximately INR 230+ crores at the box office.



'Drishyam 2' was released on November 18 last year and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Shivaleeka Oberoi was last seen in 'Khuda Haafiz 2' opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

Helmed by Faruk Kabir, 'Khuda Haafiz 2' was an intriguing sequel to his romantic thriller 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released on OTT streaming giant Disney Plus Hotstar in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Khuda Haafiz 2' hit the theatres on July 8 last year. (ANI)

