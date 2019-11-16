Dua Lipa is happy to be in Mumbai, shares experience on social media

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa who landed in Mumbai on Saturday is really excited for her upcoming music festival.

An ecstatic 'New Rules'singer, who learnt the art of draping a saree while on her trip to Jaipur, expressed happiness overcoming back for a show to India.

She shared a picture from her last trip where she can be seen interacting from the local people in a blue embroidered saree.

"In Jaipur last year being taught how to wear a saree. So happy to be in Mumbai today! See you all for the show!!!" she captioned the pictures on Instagram.



Days after American pop singer Katy Perry landed in India, Lipa who is set to share the stage with the crooner, documented her trip to Mumbai.

As her flight was touching down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport's runway early this morning, the singer shared a still on Instagram, documenting the scene writing, "Landed in Mumbai."

For the 24-year-old, this isn't her first trip to the subcontinent. She has vacationed to India last year in October with boyfriend Isaac Crew during which the two explored a number of places.

She even chronicled her stay in places including Ranthambore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kerala, and Goa on social media.

Meanwhile, Perry who already landed in the city days ago has been relishing her time. Thursday night Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand star-studded party to welcome Katy Perry in Mumbai.

On Friday, the 'Roar' singer even took a stroll on the streets and shared pictures of the same on Instagram. (ANI)

