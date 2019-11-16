Dua Lipa thanks Shah Rukh Khan for teaching her Bollywood moves!

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Singing sensation Dua Lipa who posed for a picture with romance king Shah Rukh Khan ahead of her performance in Mumbai, thanked the star for teaching her some Bollywood moves.

The singer shared a picture where both the stars can be seen striking a picture-perfect pose.

The actor sported a casual look in a blue shirt and jeans along with a white t-shirt, while the 24-year-old singer looked chic in a tan crop top paired well with black denim.

"So fun hanging with @iamsrk today! Thank you for teaching me your Bollywood moves!!" she captioned the picture on Twitter.



Shah Rukh posed for a picture with Dua and also extended his best wishes for the performance on Saturday.

"Have decided to live by 'New Rules' and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage," he wrote on Twitter.

The 'Electricity' singer will be seen sharing the stage on Saturday with pop-icon Katy Perry while performing for a music festival.

Dua on Tuesday exuded excitement over the same on her social media accounts writing, "So excited to go back to India this week! I've never had the chance to perform in front of you and I'm excited to share the stage with sweet mutha KPez!!!! Yaaaaay."

Meanwhile, Perry who already landed in the city days ago has been relishing her time. On Thursday night, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand star-studded party to welcome Katy Perry in Mumbai.

On Friday, the 'Roar' singer even took a stroll on the streets and shared pictures of the same on Instagram. (ANI)

