Dulquer Salmaan completes 10 years in cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actor Dulquer Salmaan has completed a decade in the film industry.

Marking the special day, Dulquer took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post.

"Ten years ago I was born again. Birthed by art, nurtured by wizards, raised by the seas. Fathered by the sun, the ocean gave me earth, rain and at times suitable shade. I proceeded to grow, alongside others around me. I discovered colours and scents unique to me. Now the winds disperse me near and far. I wish to bloom everywhere," he wrote.





Dulquer also thanked everyone for their immense support and love.

"Boundless gratitude to everyone. But most of all to the oceans. I bend in your breeze.

#youguysgottacrackmycode #febthethird #tenyears #moviesarelove #thankyou #everyone #every #single #one #of #you #gratitude," he added.

Dulquer made his acting debut in 2012 with the Malayalam film 'Second Show'. (ANI)

