Dwayne Johnson, Akshay Kumar
Dwayne Johnson, Akshay Kumar

Dwayne Johnson leads Forbes' highest-paid actors list, Akshay Kumar in top 10

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson has added another feather to his cap by emerging as the highest-paid actor on the 2019 Forbes' list.
The 'Hobbs and Shaw' actor's earnings of 2018 were rock solid as he raked in a total income of USD 89.4 million, reported Page Six.
Even more, his upcoming film 'Jumanji: The Next Level' will earn him around USD 23.5 million which will make for his highest pay cheque till date.
While for his projects on the small screen, he makes USD 700,000 per episode of the HBO show 'Ballers'.
This isn't the first time that he has earned this title, back in 2016 also Johnson topped the Forbes' list. However, he emerged as the runner-up in 2017 and 2018.
'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth stood behind the 37-year old on the list with earnings of USD 76.4 million and Tony Stark aka Robert Downey Jr. came third with USD 66 million.
Taking Bollywood up the next level, 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar also had his name flashed in the top 10 with earnings of USD 65 million. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:04 IST

Here's Ranveer Singh proving 'it's all good in the hood'

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): If you had a bad day or are dealing with one, here's Ranveer Singh proving that "it's all good in the hood".

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:57 IST

Taylor Swift plans to re-record old songs following Scooter...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Following her controversy with music manager Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift is planning to re-record her old tracks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:52 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at 2019 VMAs

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will now be seen heating up the stage with their romance at the VMA.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:13 IST

Quentin Tarantino to soon become a father!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his actor-singer wife Daniella Pick are going to be welcome their first child soon!

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:08 IST

Peter Fonda was 'ultimate movie star': Toni Basil

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Co-actor of the two-time Oscar-nominee Peter Fonda who died at the age of 79 after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer has all the good things to say about him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:08 IST

Jamie Foxx defends Sela Vave after they were seen holding hands

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Jamie Foxx shielded singer Sela Vave after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles, a few days before it was revealed that he parted his ways with Katie Holmes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 03:32 IST

Priyanka Chopra joins Netflix's 'We Can Be Heroes'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 22 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been roped in to star in Netflix's action fantasy feature 'We Can Be Heroes', which will be written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:19 IST

Kangana Ranaut supports Priyanka Chopra, says not an easy choice...

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in defence of fellow actor Priyanka Chopra who had in the past put out a tweet celebrating Indian army's attack on Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:26 IST

Mika takes on journalist for questioning him over Pak performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Singer Mika Singh on Wednesday engaged in an argument with a journalist in the press conference where the ban on the singer was revoked.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:26 IST

Time for Hindustani rap has come: Ranveer Singh

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh who popularised rap or hip-hop through his film 'Gully Boy' feels that Hindustani rap has arrived in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:32 IST

Film association withdraws ban on Mika Singh after singer...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A ban imposed on Mika Singh from working in the Hindi film industry was revoked by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday after the singer tendered an apology for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 16:19 IST

Here's how Anushka is planning to make internet a happy place!

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma, who is also a producer, animal rights activist and an entrepreneur is spreading happiness all around the internet through her positive energy.

Read More
iocl