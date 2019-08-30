Dylan O’Brien to star in ‘Infinite’

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor Dylan O'Brien has joined Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action thriller 'Infinite'.

Details of O'Brien's role in the film have been kept under wraps. 'Kingsman' actor Sophie Cookson will also appear in the movie. Antoine Fuqua is on board to direct the action thriller, reported Variety.

'Infinite' is based on D. Eric Maikranz's novel 'The Reincarnationist Papers', which focuses on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old society and decides to join their ranks.

Ian Shorr is adapting the story for the upcoming movie. John Zaozirny will produce the film alongside Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian. Rafi Crohn is serving as the executive producer for the project.

'Infinite' is slated to hit the big screens on August 7, 2020, with production scheduled to begin this fall.

Best known for his roles in MTV's 'Teen Wolf' series and Fox's 'Maze Runner' franchise, O'Brien will appear in two films in the next year: Eone's mystery thriller 'The Education of Fredrick Fitzell' and Paramount's post-apocalyptic comedy 'Monster Problems'.

He was most recently seen in the final 'Maze Runner' installment - 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure'. (ANI)

