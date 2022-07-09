Eid-Al-Adha Special: 5 songs you must have in your Eid playlist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): The festival of Eid-Al-Adha is celebrated with great devotion, faith, and love across the world. So how about we give it a little bit of Bollywood touch? And what better way to do so than making an Eid-centric Bollywood playlist!

The Hindi music Industry has given many hit songs that revolve around the theme of the festival. From 'Kun Faya Kun' to 'Chaand Sifarish', there are many songs that can make it to your Eid playlist this year.

1. Noor-E-Khuda from My Name is Khan



This song is one of the most beautiful tracks that combines the love for God and love for music and that is why it ranks top on our list. It literally translates to 'Light of God' and Adnan Sami's soulful voice makes it even more special.

2. Bhar Do Jholi Meri from Bajrangi Bhaijaan



Adnan Sami has sung so many melodious songs but this one is one of the most special ones as it bridges your heart with Allah. The song makes one happy and calm at the same time. A perfect song for Eid indeed!



3. Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar



Shot on the premises of Nizamuddin Dargah, this song is a treat for Sufi lovers. This masterpiece by AR Rahman is famous for having a calming effect on people and has a loyal fan following.

4. Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodha Akbar



How can you miss out on any AR Rahman song? Especially if you're curating an Eid playlist! This song will soothe your soul and transport you to a different world. Released in 2008, the song continues to be on every Sufi lover's playlist.

5. Chand Sifarish from Fanaa



This romantic track from the film 'Fanaa' is one of the most loved songs in Bollywood. It's a 'must-add' to your Eid playlist as it brings back nostalgia, tears of joy, and the old Bollywood charm with it. (ANI)

