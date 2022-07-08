'Ek Villain Returns': Second romantic track released

Mumbai (Maharashtra), July 8 (ANI): Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham have unveiled the second romantic track 'Dil' from their much-anticipated film 'Ek Villan Returns'.

Taking to Instagram, all the four lead actors in the film shared a short clip of the song.

"A song for every lover, everywhere..." wrote Tara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA (@tarasutaria)



"A song for the love that grows inside you..." captioned Disha.

In the video, the two on-screen pair couples, Arjun-Tara and John-Disha are seen romancing each other. While Arjun and Tara are shown enjoying parties, having drinks and dancing their hearts out, Disha and John portray a more calming sort of romance, where John looks at his beloved Disha from a car as the latter smiles coyly.

Sung by Raghav Chaitanya, 'Dil' is composed by the Kaushik-Guddu duo.

Soon after the song was out, fans poured their reactions on social media about this soulful romantic track.

"Beautiful song," wrote one Instagram user.



"Amazing" commented another user.



"I'm in love with this song," wrote a third user.



Earlier, the first song of 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Galliyan Returns' which was released on July 4 also garnered a lot of appreciation from fans, reminding everyone of the amazing original track 'Galliyan' from 'Ek Villain'.

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Ek Villain Returns' was unveiled recently and gathered positive response from netizens. The film marks the first collaboration of actors John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms and is slated to hit theatres on July 29. (ANI)