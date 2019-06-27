Ekta Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ekta Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor shares happiness with cast of 'Ek Villain' on clocking 5 years of its release

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:59 IST

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Action thriller 'Ek Villain' clocked 5 years of its release on Thursday and the makers of the film expressed their happiness over the same.
Ekta Kapoor, who was the producer of the film, shared a video thanking the entire team over the completion of a milestone and their efforts.
"5 yrs ago dis was d best moment 4 us all! Villains live like heroes never can ...dere is a lot comfort in being hated n feared ... Thanks, Mohit Suri Sidharth Malhotra Riteish Deshmukh, Tushar Hiranandani, Prachi Desai, Tanuj Garg, Ruchikaa Kapoor and d one I love a lot, Shraddha Kapoor," tweeted Ekta.


Sidharth and Riteish, who played pivotal roles in the film, also extended their heartfelt gratitude to Director Mohit Suri and Ekta for choosing them to play the meaty roles.
"Thank you Mohit Suri & Ekta Kapoor for believing I could play the Villain-my partners in this villainous adventure Sidharth Malhotra & the lovely Shraddha Kapoor -that was an incredible journey & my friends Milap & Tushar Hiranandani from writing a super film & a fabulous character," tweeted Riteish, who played the role of the villain in the film.

While Sidharth wrote, "Thank you, team villain, for this special film & role! Brings back such warm, fun memories of the shoot."

The story of the film revolved around Guru Divekar (played by Sidharth), a small-town goon, who falls in love with the free-spirited Aisha (played by Shraddha).
In a parallel story, the audience is introduced to the villain Rakesh Mahadkar (played by Riteish), an unsuccessful man who is constantly nagged and ridiculed by his wife. He vents out his frustration by ruthlessly murdering women, who are rude to him.
The film managed to score well at the box office and raked in Rs 153 crore during its run.
On the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in 'Jabariya Jodi' alongside Parineeti Chopra while Shraddha will be seen in 'Saaho,' 'Chhichhore,' and 'Street Dancer.'
Riteish recently joined the cast of 'Baaghi 3' where he will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor again. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:05 IST

Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod roped in to play Salman's father...

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Dabangg 3' today introduced the new cast member of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:32 IST

Zach Barack opens up about being Marvel's first openly transgender actor

Washington D.C.[USA], June 27 (ANI): Fans will soon be witnessing a new face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as actor Zach Barack is making his debut in the upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:28 IST

Kit Harington emotional over fundraiser started in his honour by...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Actor Kit Harington made a donation to the UK's Royal Mencap Society on Wednesday after the fans of the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' raised funds for the organisation, which works for people with learning disabilities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:00 IST

Beyonce's mother shows off her daughter's long natural tresses

Washington D.C.[USA], June 27 (ANI): Finally the secret of Hollywood's pop-singer Beyonce's over the top hairstyles is revealed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:54 IST

Ivana Trump breaks up with ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi again

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Businesswoman and former model Ivana Trump has split from her ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi again.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:42 IST

Mumbai Police files FIR against Aditya Pancholi on rape charges

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday filed an FIR under charges of rape against Aditya Pancholi on the complaint of a renowned Bollywood actress.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:32 IST

Pamela Anderson accuses ex boyfriend Adil Rami of cheating on her

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Actor Pamela Anderson who split with soccer star Adil Rami in September last year has accused him of cheating on her with his ex-wife.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:32 IST

Hrithik Roshan shares new still from 'Super 30'

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): Ever since the trailer of Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' has released, the actor has been sharing stills from the film to keep the audience on their toes. Hrithik's latest post will give you a sense of the hardships Anand Kumar, his character from the movie, faced d

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:25 IST

Salma Hayek in talks to join Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Salma Hayek might soon join the Marvel universe as she is in talks to star in the their upcoming film 'The Eternals'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:22 IST

Tom Holland faced some serious struggles while playing Spider-Man

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Playing Spider-Man was one challenging role for Tom Holland as he even had struggle while drinking water!

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:17 IST

Tom Holland rescues young fan after she's shoved while getting autograph

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): 'Spider-Man' to the rescue! Actor Tom Holland saved the day, but this time it wasn't on the silver screen.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:00 IST

Eminem's estranged father dies at 67

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Father of American rapper Eminem, Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr., also known as Bruce, died on Wednesday at the age of 67, reported People.

Read More
iocl