Ekta Kapoor shares happiness with cast of 'Ek Villain' on clocking 5 years of its release

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Action thriller 'Ek Villain' clocked 5 years of its release on Thursday and the makers of the film expressed their happiness over the same.

Ekta Kapoor, who was the producer of the film, shared a video thanking the entire team over the completion of a milestone and their efforts.

"5 yrs ago dis was d best moment 4 us all! Villains live like heroes never can ...dere is a lot comfort in being hated n feared ... Thanks, Mohit Suri Sidharth Malhotra Riteish Deshmukh, Tushar Hiranandani, Prachi Desai, Tanuj Garg, Ruchikaa Kapoor and d one I love a lot, Shraddha Kapoor," tweeted Ekta.

Sidharth and Riteish, who played pivotal roles in the film, also extended their heartfelt gratitude to Director Mohit Suri and Ekta for choosing them to play the meaty roles.

"Thank you Mohit Suri & Ekta Kapoor for believing I could play the Villain-my partners in this villainous adventure Sidharth Malhotra & the lovely Shraddha Kapoor -that was an incredible journey & my friends Milap & Tushar Hiranandani from writing a super film & a fabulous character," tweeted Riteish, who played the role of the villain in the film.



While Sidharth wrote, "Thank you, team villain, for this special film & role! Brings back such warm, fun memories of the shoot."



The story of the film revolved around Guru Divekar (played by Sidharth), a small-town goon, who falls in love with the free-spirited Aisha (played by Shraddha).

In a parallel story, the audience is introduced to the villain Rakesh Mahadkar (played by Riteish), an unsuccessful man who is constantly nagged and ridiculed by his wife. He vents out his frustration by ruthlessly murdering women, who are rude to him.

The film managed to score well at the box office and raked in Rs 153 crore during its run.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in 'Jabariya Jodi' alongside Parineeti Chopra while Shraddha will be seen in 'Saaho,' 'Chhichhore,' and 'Street Dancer.'

Riteish recently joined the cast of 'Baaghi 3' where he will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor again. (ANI)