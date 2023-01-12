Ektaa Kapoor to find new face for her film in 'Bigg Boss 16', guess who will be lucky contestant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Producer Ektaa Kapoor will soon enter the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to find the female lead for her upcoming film.

On Thursday, Ektaa, who found her lead actor Tejasswi Prakash for the sixth season of her supernatural drama 'Naagin' in 'Bigg Boss 15' , took to Instagram and shared that she will once again visit the sets of 'BB 16' to find the female lead of her new project.



Dropping a video of Tejasswi performing on the stage as Naagin, Ektaa wrote, "Lots of love for this nagina! Found her in d big boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced @colors n Manisha that I wanted to cast her ! Hopefully going to big boss for a exciting film announcement let's see who we find there this time#byebyyenagin."

Many fans chimed in the comment section and suggested their names to Ektaa.

"Ektaa, you should cast Priyanka in your film," a social media user commented.

"Nimrit is a great actor. You can totally keep her in mind while casting," another one wrote.

More details regarding Ektaa's films are awaited. (ANI)