'Elvis' to have world premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Washington [US], March 16 (ANI): Austin Butler-starrer 'Elvis' is all set to have its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival.



The movie currently has June 24 release date, which means it couldn't open the festival unless Warner Bros. Pictures decides to have it bow on May 17 to kick off the milestone 75th edition, Variety reported.

The Baz Luhrmann's directorial is a biopic of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley. 'Elvis' features an all-star cast including Olivia DeJonge as Elvis' wife Priscilla, singer-songwriter Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling and Maggie Gyllenhaal as Presley's mother, Gladys Presley.

The Cannes Festival is set to take place from May 17 to May 28. (ANI)

