Embark on a laugh riot with these 'Pagalpanti' character posters

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): Posters of the entire star cast of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Pagalpanti' were unveiled on Friday.

The laugh riot features in the lead role John Abraham, who is making a comeback to comedy after a successful streak in the thriller genre.

The Anees Bazmee directorial film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla among others in significant roles.

The first poster features John who essays the role of Raj Kishore is seen in a vibrant shirt and white funky sunglasses.



The second poster captures Arshad in a comic gesture.



Pulkit Samrat who was last seen in the sequel of 'Fukrey' will be seen playing the role of Chandu. In the poster, Pulkit sported a funky look with a colourful jacket and matching sunglasses.



Urvashi Rautela who will play the role of Kavya is set to send chill down your spine with her scary big nailed look.



Kriti Kharbanada who will be seen playing the role of Janvi can be seen wearing a striped t-shirt, yellow hairband along with cool orange sunglasses. She can be seen holding a gun in her hand.



And at last, Anil who is known to experiment with his character will be seen in the role of WiFi Bhai. In the intriguing poster, Anil can be seen holding a gun in his hand and posing in a funny manner.



The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak will hit the screens on November 22. (ANI)