Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Embark on a laugh riot with these 'Pagalpanti' character posters

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:09 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): Posters of the entire star cast of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Pagalpanti' were unveiled on Friday.
The laugh riot features in the lead role John Abraham, who is making a comeback to comedy after a successful streak in the thriller genre.
The Anees Bazmee directorial film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla among others in significant roles.
The first poster features John who essays the role of Raj Kishore is seen in a vibrant shirt and white funky sunglasses.

The second poster captures Arshad in a comic gesture.

Pulkit Samrat who was last seen in the sequel of 'Fukrey' will be seen playing the role of Chandu. In the poster, Pulkit sported a funky look with a colourful jacket and matching sunglasses.

Urvashi Rautela who will play the role of Kavya is set to send chill down your spine with her scary big nailed look.

Kriti Kharbanada who will be seen playing the role of Janvi can be seen wearing a striped t-shirt, yellow hairband along with cool orange sunglasses. She can be seen holding a gun in her hand.

And at last, Anil who is known to experiment with his character will be seen in the role of WiFi Bhai. In the intriguing poster, Anil can be seen holding a gun in his hand and posing in a funny manner.

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak will hit the screens on November 22. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:10 IST

Tyler Cameron sets hearts fluttering with steamy picture

Washington D.C [US A], Oct 18 (ANI): 'The Bachelorette' runner-up Tyler Cameron has set temperatures soaring the temperature with his washboard abs and chiseled body while talking about his failed football career.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:07 IST

Before her Instagram debut, Jennifer Aniston had a 'stalker account'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): While her entry to Instagram was nothing less than a surprise, 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston disclosed that she had a "stalker" account before she made her own on the social media platform.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:06 IST

Sushant, Jacqueline are on the run to accomplish major heist in...

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): It seems like an action-racing video game has come to life as the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Netflix film 'Drive' finally landed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:05 IST

Is Selena Gomez hinting at new music?

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez, who has been away from music for a while now, likely teased her comeback on social media on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:41 IST

Oscar-winner Ben Affleck to star in upcoming disaster drama

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Academy Award winner Ben Affleck is soon to star in a disaster drama based on Kate Southwood's book 'Falling to Earth'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:41 IST

'Bala': Ayushmann Khurrana flaunts his baldness with style in...

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana who is set to tickle your funny bone in his upcoming film 'Bala, has released the movie's peppy track 'Don't Be Shy'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 15:59 IST

'Frozen 2' Will Surprise Fans of All Ages : Kristen Bell

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): 'Frozen 2' is in talks for all the good reasons and now the 'Adventures of Tom Sawyer' Actor has dropped major hints about the movie. She gets candid about the famous flick as she shared her experience about working in the animated movie.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:48 IST

'Saand Ki Aankh' new song: Taapsee, Bhumi party in desi style on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar unveiled a new desi track from her upcoming movie 'Saand Ki Aankh' titled ' Baby Gold' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:40 IST

Lizzo faces plagiarism accusations for her hit song 'Truth Hurts'

Washington D.C [US A], Oct 18 (ANI): Singer-rapper Lizzo who was seen flaunting her moves in the latest release 'Hustler's' has been hit with another plagiarism accusation for her Billboard No. 1 song 'Truth Hurts.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 14:38 IST

Selma Blair opens up about struggles with multiple sclerosis

Washington D.C [US A], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Selma Blair who is suffering from multiple sclerosis, is running "out of options" to relieve the intense pain and physical difficulties she has because of her condition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:15 IST

Justin Bieber says he's 'always homies' with Taylor Swift after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): After a recent feud between singers Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift, Bieber insisted that all is 'cool' between the two stars.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:10 IST

Angelina Jolie felt 'broken' before filming 'Maleficent:...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie who is about to take over theatres with her wicked look in upcoming 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,' opened up about how she felt before shooting the film.

Read More
iocl