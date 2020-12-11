'Empowered individual': Anupam Kher's new definition of nurses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday shared a special appreciation post on social media with "a new definition of a nurse."

Expressing gratitude to the nurses who the 'Special 26' actor referred to as an 'empowered individual', the star penned a heartfelt note describing how they work day and night to serve the nation.



The recent post by Kher features him surrounded by a staff of nurses in a lift. "The definition of a nurse: To go above and beyond the call of duty. The 1st to work and the last to leave. The heart and soul of caring," he captioned the post.



"Who will pass through your life for a minute and impact it for an eternity. An empowered individual whom you may meet for only a 12 hour period but who will put you and yours above theirs!!" #Selfless #Caring #Humbling #Nurses," he added. (ANI)

