Emraan Hashmi celebrates 43rd birthday on 'Selfiee' sets with co-star Akshay Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who recently commenced filming for his next movie 'Selfiee' in Bhopal, on Thursday, celebrated his 43rd birthday with the cast and crew of the upcoming film.

The birthday celebration video of the actor was shared by the makers of 'Selfiee'. Along with it, the makers tweeted, "@emraanhashmi's birthday celebrations are in full swing on the sets of #Selfiee! This frame is everyone's favourite! #HappyBirthdayEmraanHashmi."

In the clip, Emraan's co-star Akshay Kumar could be seen standing beside him as he cut a huge chocolate cake. Following that the film's crew broke into Mohammad Rafi's song 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye'. The birthday boy seemed impressed as he thanked all of them for the sweet celebration.





Actors Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen playing the female leads in 'Selfiee', which is helmed by Raj Mehta and is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Driving License'.

Apart from 'Selfiee', Emraan will also be seen in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3'. The trio shot for the movie in several other foreign locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia. (ANI)

